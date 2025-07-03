Centara takes home four global wins 

BANGKOK 4 July 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts received four major accolades at the 2025 Trip.Best Awards by Trip.com, a globally trusted travel platform. 

These wins reaffirm Centara’s standing as a key player in the global hospitality industry, reflecting the group’s ongoing excellence in operational performance, guest engagement, and family-focused offerings.

This year, Centara received the following distinctions:

Together, these awards underscore Centara’s robust market presence and commitment to delivering meaningful, high-quality experiences across its global portfolio.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts,  visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

