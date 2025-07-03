Thomas Cook India launches TravSure

MUMBAI, 4 July 2025: Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel launch ‘TravSure’ – A pioneering, comprehensive, safe travel programme to assure customers in uncertain times.

In a focused endeavour aimed at bringing back confidence in travel amidst global uncertainty, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading travel services company, and its group company SOTC Travel, have launched ‘TravSure’.

A first-of-its-kind, safe travel programme reiterates Thomas Cook and SOTC’s customer-first commitment – and delivers a stress-free journey with comprehensive support and financial protection.

Emergencies result in significant disruptions to travel plans, with cascading challenges for customers, including cancellations, charges, and rescheduling. Recognising the multiple pain points that arise during emergencies, TravSure has been designed to provide customers with 24/7 assistance and support through a dedicated representative. Importantly, the program protects travellers from financial burdens by covering costs that arise during such unforeseen events.

With traditional travel insurance policies typically excluding war/war-like and force majeure scenarios, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s travel policies underscore TravSure as a bold industry-first initiative, designed to fill that critical gap and financially safeguard their international group tour customers.

The programme offers protection against travel emergencies, including flight suspensions, trip curtailments due to war or war-like situations, political unrest, riots, and airspace closures. TravSure aims to empower customers: travel with confidence, knowing you are protected at every step.

TravSure pledge

Free rescheduling and refund in emergencies for unused services.

Applicable across Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel’s international group holidays.

Additional Trip Protection

Covers costs for flight rescheduling due to war and war-like disruptions, for flights booked by Thomas Cook India/ SOTC Travel.

Hotel stays at the destination/ during transit due to unforeseen emergency situations.

Coverage limit up to USD1500 per person for air and land expenses on International group travel.

24×7 Customer Support

Dedicated resource offering real-time support for emergencies, changes or queries.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said: “With TravSure, we have taken yet another pioneering step to ensure that our travellers feel protected and supported – at every stage of their journey.

In today’s uncertain travel landscape, assurance is the need of the hour, and TravSure aims to provide comprehensive protection and round-the-clock dedicated support, safety and assurance for our international group tour customers. TravSure is more than just a service – it is a bold step forward in empowering our customers to explore the world with confidence, knowing that they’re backed by the strength of Thomas Cook’s TravSure – every step of the way.”

SOTC Travel President & Country Head – Holidays & Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar noted: “At SOTC, we understand that today’s Indian traveller is both eager to explore, yet mindful of uncertainties. Our TravSure initiative has been thoughtfully designed to support this mindset. By offering robust protection and assurance, TravSure empowers our customers to plan their dream holidays without the fear of financial setbacks. It is a significant step in reinforcing trust and redefining travel confidence — ensuring our travellers feel secure, supported and free to focus on the joy of discovery.”