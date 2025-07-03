KUCHING, 4 July 2025: ‘Eat Roam Relish: Sarawak, Malaysia’, the new six-part television series produced for the Sarawak Tourism Board and airing on SBS Food, SBS OnDemand and the Asian Food Network, is epic in scope, visually immersive and mouth-wateringly transportive.

This project marked the first long-form series for Benjamin O’Donnell, Producer and Director and Giovanni Pacialeo, Director and Cinematographer, founders of Delicious Film & Content.

Building on their collective experience in the food filmmaking genre, they combined their expertise in narrative long-form content, advertising, and Tabletop production to shape this series.

To authentically capture the stunning colour, soul, and vibrancy of Sarawak’s food culture, O’Donnell and Pacialeo teamed up with a local crew, wading through rivers and climbing jungle mountains, all while toting their equipment.

O’Donnell said the project is a powerful example of how brand-funded content, when executed at the highest production standards, can deliver a compelling and entertaining ‘postcard’ for a region.

“The result is enduring; audiences all around the world will be able to experience the Sarawak region as they go on an experiential journey with Audra.

“We like to think of it as Chef’s Table smashed with Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy – it blurs the lines between documentary, presenter-led storytelling, and advertorial.

“At its heart is Audra, who fully immersed herself in each moment, sharing with the audience her knowledge, personal insights and reflections,” said O’Donnell.

Pacialeo, who was also the cinematographer on the series, said filming the show was a creatively rich experience.

“Capturing the landscape was considered with a cinematic approach. Each interconnecting visual was carefully designed to shape the show’s visual style.

“As we scouted locations, a deeper understanding began to emerge. The landscape, people, colours and food are not separate elements but part of an interconnected whole.

“Eat Roam Relish is true to its title. It’s an immersive experience that shines a light on the locals, ensuring their voices, stories and pride of place are given space to resonate on screen,” said Pacialeo.

WTFN and experienced figure in Australian food television (My Kitchen Rules, MasterChef Australia and Ready Steady Cook) and Senior Producer Astrid Sampson said: Eat Roam Relish captures Audra Morrice in her true element.

“The gastronomic feasts are complemented by the warmth of the people and the beautiful cinematography in this series; a blending that uncovers not only culinary secrets, but dishes that are bursting with flavour and guaranteed to delight viewers,” said Sampson.

Eat Roam Relish: Sarawak, Malaysia starring Audra Morrice aired on SBS Food, SBS OnDemand from 2100 AEST Wednesday 28 May, and will feature on the Asian Food Channel during August 2025.

More: https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/tv-series/audras-eat-roam-relish

www.deliciouscontent.film