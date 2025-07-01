BANGKOK, 2 July 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has expanded its network in Indonesia with the opening of Best Western Setiabudhi Bandung, a stylish new hotel in the city of Bandung, West Java.

Strategically located on Jalan Dr Setiabudi, the hotel is surrounded by attractions, including Bandung city centre (only 2km away), The Great Asia Africa cultural park (4.5km), the floating market (7.7km), and Tangkuban Perahu (22km), the active volcano and popular tourist area, providing complete convenience for business and leisure travelers alike.

Best Western Setiabudhi Bandung features 63 rooms and suites, all designed in a modern minimalist style and fully equipped with modern amenities, including whirlpool baths in the junior suites. Every morning can start with fresh coffee at the café, with its elegant outdoor terrace, or a fulfilling breakfast at the restaurant, which serves a diverse menu of local specialities, pan-Asian dishes and international cuisine throughout the day. 24-hour room service is also available. Five meeting rooms create options for corporate and social gatherings, and when travellers are not working or exploring the wonders of Bandung, they can work out at the fitness centre.

“Indonesia is one of our key strategic markets, so we are delighted to welcome Best Western Setiabudhi Bandung to our fast-growing portfolio in the country,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin. “Blessed with a cool climate and trendy café culture, Bandung blends the energy of a major city with a youthful, laid-back vibe. This makes it a desirable destination for local and international visitors, and I look forward to introducing all our international and domestic guests to this exceptional new hotel.”

Best Western Setiabudhi Bandung is BWH Hotels’ newest property in Indonesia and its second in Bandung, complementing Best Western Premier La Grande.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.