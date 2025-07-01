DUBAI, UAE, 2 July 2025: The Emirates Group’s annual flagship innovation and technology forum, ForsaTEK, wrapped up last week, bringing cutting-edge technology partnerships, dynamic startups, thought-provoking discussions, and emerging talent to the forefront.

The second edition of ForsaTEK expanded its reach this year to drive greater innovation engagement across the Group’s different departments and businesses, focusing on scaling successful trials to extract the full value of promising innovation and solutions. This year, the annual forum’s themes highlight how AI, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) will reshape aviation, in addition to the role human factors play in the successful adoption of technology.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group said: “Building on the success of the first two editions, ForsaTEK 2025 underpins the Emirates Group’s continued commitment to anchoring the next wave of innovations within our business, scaling up existing innovations, supporting startups, and creating a powerful testbed of partnerships that introduce fresh solutions and propel our digital future forward.”

Technology showcases and drives startup growth

This year, ForsaTEK featured over 40 in-house and partner showcases strategically organised across the innovation pipeline spectrum, from early-stage research and prototyping to proof-of-concept trials and fully launched initiatives being scaled up.

Fully launched initiatives included Transguard and Emirates Group Security’s advanced autonomous robotics to enhance urban safety and security; dnata Cargo’s autonomous drone system for inventory validation; dnata’s 3D prototyping and custom manufacturing of spare parts; Emirates Airport Services’ AI-enabled aircraft turnaround analysis and resource optimisation system, amongst other aviation and customer-centric innovations.

The Trial Zone included several accessibility initiatives, including Glidance’s groundbreaking self-guided mobility aid enabling safe, independent navigation for the visually impaired; the JeffCAN immersive media chair, blending sensory design and technology to support and engage neurodiverse passengers; the Airbus Accessible and Inclusive cabin featuring a Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) lavatory and personal wheelchair onboard. Maintenance and engineering trials featured an AI and computer vision platform for fast and accurate engine part detection and identification. Additionally, Apple Vision Pro-based augmented reality maintenance provided enhanced visualisation of brake, wheel, and APU assemblies. Drone-based aircraft inspections enable fast, safe, and accurate aircraft exterior inspections.

A pitch zone also featured 13 startups showcasing their ideas to a panel of VIPs, investors, and tech industry representatives. People and youth engagement areas within the Experience Zone were also activated to showcase innovation journeys and enhance visitor engagement.

At ForsaTEK 2025, the Emirates Group’s Afkar app was also launched. Afkar, which means ‘ideas’ in Arabic, is a company-wide digital platform that enables employees — wherever they work and whatever they do — to contribute to generating new ideas for implementation. The winning concept unveiled at this year’s event was the automation of visa validation for customers, removing yet another source of friction for passengers during their travel journeys.

For more information on the airline or to make a booking, visit www.emirates.com.