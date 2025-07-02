Qatar and PAL commence daily Manila-Doha flights

DOHA, 3 July 2025: Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines celebrated the introduction of a codeshare daily service between Manila and Doha with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hamad International Airport (DOH) on Monday.

Celebrating the occasion were Philippine Airlines’ President. Richard Nutall, and Philippine Airlines’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Atty Carlos Luis Fernandez, alongside executive delegates from Qatar Airways Group.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to celebrate the start of codeshare flights with Philippine Airlines. This daily service marks the beginning of a strong partnership between our two airlines, paving the way for even closer ties between the Philippines and Qatar for the benefit of both business and leisure travel.”

The daily nonstop flights are operated by Philippine Airlines’ long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a dual-class configuration, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in the business class cabin and 341 seats in the main economy class cabin.

The new partnership allows passengers flying from Manila to Doha to connect to Qatar’s global network of over 170 destinations via Hamad International Airport.