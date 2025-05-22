BANGKOK, 23 MAY 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, proudly announces that 18 of its global properties have been recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025, with four of these earning the prestigious “Best of the Best” distinction — a mark of excellence reserved for the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor worldwide.

Among this year’s ‘Best of the Best’ honourees, Centara Reserve Samui was recognised in both the Top and Luxury categories in Thailand, celebrating its elevated design, personalised experiences, and consistently outstanding guest reviews. Also in Thailand, the iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin was recognised in the same two categories, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s most cherished heritage beachfront resorts.

In Japan, the sleek and stylish Centara Grand Hotel Osaka also received double accolades in the Top and Luxury categories, reflecting its sophisticated urban appeal and impeccable service. Rounding out Centara’s top-tier achievements is Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, named “Best of the Best” in the Family-Friendly – World category — a recognition that not only highlights the resort’s imaginative experiences for all ages but also reflects Centara’s continued success in the Middle East, one of the world’s most dynamic and increasingly in-demand travel destinations.

Additional Centara properties that received Travellers’ Choice Awards this year include popular destinations in Thailand, the Maldives, and Laos, underscoring the brand’s enduring appeal and commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on a full year of reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide. Properties honoured in the “Best of the Best” category represent a select group of hotels that consistently receive outstanding feedback and demonstrate the highest levels of guest satisfaction.

“We are incredibly honoured to see 18 Centara hotels and resorts recognised by Tripadvisor, with four properties achieving ‘Best of the Best’ status,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “This recognition is a true reflection of the passion and commitment shown by our team members across the globe, and we are deeply thankful to our guests whose voices and support have made this possible.”

As Centara continues to grow its regional and international presence, these awards reinforce its mission to deliver heartfelt Thai-inspired hospitality, world-class service, and memorable stays in every destination across Thailand, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.For more information about Centara’s award-winning hotels and resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.