Rhb Bank backs MATTA Fair Penang

GEORGE TOWN, PENANG, 6 MAY 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Penang Chapter confirms RHB Bank as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor of the MATTA Fair Penang 2025, which will take place on 24 to 25 May 2025 at the Setia SPICE Arena.

The event should welcome over 85,000 visitors and generate an estimated MYR78 million in total sales, making it the leading travel fair in Northern Malaysia, MATTA reports.

As the exclusive Platinum Sponsor, RHB Bank will unveil a comprehensive suite of travel-focused financial offerings, including exclusive travel perks tailored for today’s increasingly mobile and experience-driven consumers.

“RHB Bank’s strong presence and commitment to customer-centric financial solutions make them the ideal partner for MATTA Fair Penang 2025,” said MATTA Fair Penang 2025 Organising Chairman Datuk Hamzah Rahmat.

“The MATTA Fair Penang has always been more than a travel exhibition — it’s a platform for growth, innovation, and opportunity. With RHB Bank as our Exclusive Platinum Sponsor, we’re empowering our exhibitors and giving travellers practical tools to make their journeys more affordable, seamless, and rewarding. RHB’s exclusive offerings add real value to the travel planning process, making their cards a must-have for anyone serious about travel.”

With exclusive deals, financial flexibility, and travel-enhancing perks, RHB cards are fast becoming the preferred choice for savvy travellers and industry professionals alike. Visitors to MATTA Fair Penang 2025 can apply for RHB cards on the spot to immediately benefit from the fair’s attractive holiday deals.

As the exclusive Platinum Sponsor, RHB aims to support travellers and travel industry players in unlocking exciting journeys through smart, accessible, and rewarding financial solutions. Penang was chosen as the ideal location for this year’s MATTA Fair due to its strategic position, strong connectivity via the Penang International Airport, and global appeal as a tourism hub.

The state is also home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of George Town, drawing interest in both the fair and inviting visitors to explore the rich heritage, culture, and charm of the destination itself.

Visitors can look forward to offers, including discounts of up to MYR1,500 when purchasing flight tickets and hotel accommodation with RHB Visa Cards/-i through RHB’s dedicated travel partner.

Additionally, visitors who open an RHB Multi Currency Account/-i and Multi Currency Visa Debit Card/-i can win up to MYR20,000 in cash prizes.

RHB Managing Director of Group Community Banking Jeffrey Ng Eow Oo commented: “We’re thrilled to be part of the MATTA Fair, bringing Malaysians exclusive travel deals and tailored financial solutions to help turn travel dreams into reality. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or an international adventure, we’re here to help Malaysians explore more, making every step of the journey more convenient, secure and rewarding.”

Admission to the MATTA Fair Penang is free, and all are welcome to attend to take advantage of incredible offers and find inspiration for their next journey.

For more information and updates on the event, visit the MATTA Fair’s website and social media platforms on the Facebook page MATTA Fair Penang.Website: MATTA Fair