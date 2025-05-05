Vietjet flies Hanoi – Shanghai route

SINGAPORE, 6 MAY 2025: Vietjet has launched a direct daily service between Hanoi and Shanghai, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s expanding international flight network.

The new daily service strengthens Vietjet’s growing footprint in China, adding to the recent launch of four other routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Beijing and Guangzhou, enhancing travel options for Singaporeans visiting Vietnam, China, and beyond.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Duc Thinh said: “This new service reflects our continued commitment to providing travellers with more convenient and affordable flight options to Vietnam from key destinations around the world.”

To celebrate the summer travel season, Vietjet offers eco-class fares starting from SGD86(*) for one-way flights on all Singapore-Vietnam routes (Hanoi, Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc).

The promotional fares are available every Friday on the airline’s website and the Vietjet Air mobile app.

Flights on the Hanoi—Shanghai Pu Dong route started on 29 April, using A320s with 180 seats in a single-class configuration.

Flight schedule

VJ7238 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 2115 and arrives in Shanghai (PVG) at 0115 plus a day.

VJ7239 departs Shanghai (PVG) at 0215 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0445.

Competition is tough on the Hanoi -Shanghai route with six airlines flying daily or double daily flights — Vietnam Airlines (daily), China Eastern (double daily), Air China (double daily), Juneyao Airlines (daily) and Vietjet (daily). The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD 420.

(*) Inclusive of taxes and fees