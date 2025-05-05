Etihad and China Eastern Airlines start JV flight

ABU DHABI, 6 MAY 2025: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and China Eastern Airlines officially launched joint venture flights during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai last week.

The launch followed the arrival of China Eastern’s inaugural MU237 flight from Shanghai to Abu Dhabi on 28 April, which was celebrated with a welcome ceremony at Zayed International Airport.

Photo credit: Etihad. Etihad Airways and China Eastern Airlines launched their joint venture (JV) at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai last week.

The service starts with four weekly frequencies and will increase to a daily frequency starting 12 September 2025, further boosting connectivity between the UAE and China.

Building upon the launch of the joint venture, the two airlines signed a new agreement with their respective loyalty programmes at the Arabian Travel Market on 29 April. Starting 1 June 2025, Etihad Guest and Eastern Miles programme members can earn and redeem miles across both airlines’ global networks — unlocking greater value and seamless travel experiences for loyalty members.

The Etihad Airways – China Eastern Airlines JV, initially announced in June 2024, has now become operational, offering seamless connectivity and a stronger combined network. This JV signifies the long-standing ties between the UAE and China by offering expanded travel options and seamless travel experiences for passengers between major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi’an, and Kunming, and key cities in the UAE and across the Middle East and Africa regions.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De said: “The official launch of our Joint Venture with China Eastern is a major leap forward — not just for our two airlines, but for the future of both the UAE and China. By combining our networks and aligning our loyalty programmes, we’re not only expanding choice and connectivity for our guests, but also setting the foundation for a new era of cooperation, innovation, and shared success across our markets.”

Wan Qingchao, Executive Vice President of China Eastern, stated: “The launch of the Shanghai-Abu Dhabi route and the implementation of the joint business cooperation with Etihad Airways are key achievements in advancing our shared vision under the Belt and Road Initiative. Backed by a modern Zayed International Airport, we will further enhance our transit capabilities and improve passenger travel convenience.”

The partnership is the first Joint Venture between a Middle Eastern airline and a Chinese airline, setting a precedent for future bilateral aviation agreements. Both airlines will continue to align in areas including codeshare flights, joint marketing initiatives, and customer experience enhancements.

The new China Eastern flight operates four times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays), with a one-way flight duration of approximately 9 hours and 20 minutes. The A330 aircraft has high-speed inflight Wi-Fi, enabling passengers to stay connected throughout the journey.