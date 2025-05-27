Philippines Tourism Secretary submits resignation

MANILA, 28 MAY 2025: Private sector stakeholders from the tourism industry have aired their support for Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco following the Phillippines President’s order for a midterm cabinet reset.

The Tourism Secretary submitted her “courtesy resignation” hours after the President’s announcement on Thursday, 22 May 22, saying that she had served at the pleasure of the President and “supported his administration’s call to put the people first.”

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

A Department of Tourism press statement quoted a portion of Secretary Frasco’s courtesy resignation: “Under the President’s leadership, the tourism sector has significantly contributed to the national economy and employed millions of Filipinos.”

Tourism industry stakeholders, who have been working closely with the DOT, aired messages of support for the tourism chief on social media channels. They were joined by the country’s travel and tourism associations that signalled their support. Social channels linked to tourism, and private sector players were swamped with expressions of support for Secretary Frasco, including the influential executive board of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). The international association headquartered in Bangkok described Secretary Frasco as an exemplary leader who has pushed for the advancement and resiliency of Philippine tourism amid global challenges.

“Secretary Frasco’s dedication extends beyond promotion; her programs aimed at providing financial aid for students pursuing careers in tourism ensure a sustainable future for the industry. By investing in the next generation of tourism professionals, she is cultivating talent that will uphold and advance our industry’s standards. We express our profound gratitude for Secretary Frasco’s unwavering commitment and significant contributions, which continue to elevate the Philippine tourism sector to new heights.”

The Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) extended its gratitude to Secretary Frasco in a statement: “Her invaluable support and partnership with PHILTOA went beyond professional collaboration — it was a catalyst for transformation. Together, we have forged sustainable pathways that honour the soul of Filipino hospitality while safeguarding our natural heritage for generations to come.”

The Tourism Industry Board Foundation Inc (TIBFI) noted that under the leadership of Secretary Frasco, the Philippines achieved an all-time high tourism revenue of approximately PHP760 billion in 2024, making tourism a vital pillar of the country’s economy. Employment in the tourism industry also reached 16.4 million, a substantial figure comprising the country’s national employment last year.

The Presidential Communications Office’s official statement quoted President Marcos’s call for courtesy resignations of all Cabinet Secretaries pending performance reviews.

“This is not business as usual,” the President said. “The people have spoken, and they expect results—not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act.”

The request for courtesy resignations gives the President elbow room to evaluate the performance of each department and determine who will continue to serve in line with his administration’s recalibrated priorities.

“This is not about personalities — it’s about performance, alignment, and urgency,” the President added. “Those who have delivered and continue to deliver will be recognised. But we cannot afford to be complacent. The time for comfort zones is over.”

Government services will remain uninterrupted during this transition, and the President reiterated that stability, continuity, and meritocracy will guide the formation of his leadership team moving forward.

“With this bold reset, the Marcos administration signals a new phase — sharper, faster, and fully focused on the people’s most pressing needs.”

Even though her courtesy resignation is on the President’s desk, the Tourism Secretary will continue to lead the DOT until the President formally accepts it or decides to keep the status quo.