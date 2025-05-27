IATA hires Regional VP Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, 28 MAY 2025: The International Air Transport Association names Sheldon Hee as Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific, effective 1 June 2025.

Based in Singapore, Hee will lead IATA in the Asia-Pacific, a region covering 39 countries and home to 53 IATA member airlines.

Sheldon Hee.

He brings over 25 years of experience in the airline industry, having held various management roles at Singapore Airlines in Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, and the UK. Before joining IATA, Hee was the airline’s Vice President for Partnerships and International Relations.

“Having spent my professional life in an airline, I am humbled and privileged to continue contributing at an industry level by leading IATA’s activities in Asia-Pacific. The region is vast and diverse, with states at different stages of aviation development. I see a significant opportunity for the regional stakeholders to work together to achieve the region’s potential. Together with the well-established IATA team, I look forward to working with our member airlines, governments and partners across the region to support the safe, efficient, and sustainable growth of an industry that catalyses economic and social development,” said Hee.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to observe the fastest-growing passenger demand in the next 20 years. In 2024, it accounted for a third of global passenger traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), and is projected to contribute more than half of international passenger traffic in the following two decades.