BANGKOK, 27 MAY 2026: Thailand’s Indian wedding exhibition, the Masala Wedding Fair, returns for its 12th Edition with the bar set higher and the flavours bolder as the event co-locates with the popular Masala Food Festival.

The two-day fair will convene on 14 to 15 June 2025 at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, featuring over 100 exhibitors presenting a magnificent collection of ready-to-wear and fashion, elegant jewellery, gastronomic pleasures, beverages, accompanied by performances by talented dancers, singers, and musicians.

Hosted in the Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom on the second floor of Bangkok Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park, the festivities will feature more food and beverage options than ever before. Guests can look forward to celebrated names such as Marigold by Chef Garima Arora, who are bringing the best of their Michelin-starred fare; NILA, Tambu, Punjab Grill, and Daryaganj, ushering innovative Indian fine-dining to exceptional levels; Red Catering, Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, Radisson Blu Plaza, Saras, and cuisine from Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, long-established names in the catering scene; as well as a range of delectable international cuisine from the likes of Uno Mas, Canton Disco, and Spicy Sombrero.

The Masala Wedding Fair and Masala Food Festival presents celebrated fashion and jewellery brands from India presenting the best in quality wardrobe upgrades.

Prestigious exhibitors such as Rawat Jewels, Khanna Jewellers, and designers Chhavvi Aggarwal, Son of a Noble and local fashion creatives — Suwannee by Sam, Intrika, Maison Grover, Sumedha Sehgal, and many other popular labels.

Key Information:

Date: 14 & 15 June 2025

Location: Thai Chitlada Grand Ballroom at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park,

199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toey, Bangkok, 10110.

Time: 1100 to 1930. Admission is free.

Website: www.masalathai.com