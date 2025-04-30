Messe Berlin opens a subsidiary in India

MUMBAI, 1 May 2025: Messe Berlin confirms the official launch of Messe Berlin India, a newly incorporated subsidiary that underscores the company’s long-term commitment to one of Asia’s fastest-growing markets.

Headquartered in the Delhi NCR region, the new entity will serve as a strategic base for expanding ITB India and launching future projects tailored to the Indian market.

Photo credit Messe Berlin: ITB India is Messe Berlin’s flagship travel trade event for India and South Asia markets.

With this establishment, Messe Berlin reinforces its vision of India as a regional hub for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable business growth within the exhibition and events industry.

“Messe Berlin’s presence in India reflects our strategic intent to strengthen our international reach by being where the growth is evident,” said Messe Berlin CEO Mario Tobias. “India is a key market for us — vibrant, diverse, and full of opportunities. With Messe Berlin India, we are laying down long-term foundations to build strong partnerships, support local industries, and elevate our global platforms,”

Messe Berlin’s Vice President Asia Pacific, Katrina Leung, currently leads the company’s regional operations as Managing Director of Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. She will additionally head the newly established subsidiary as Managing Director of Messe Berlin India, overseeing its strategic growth and operations.

“Messe Berlin India marks an exciting new chapter for us. India is one of the most dynamic and promising markets, and having a presence here allows us to deepen our engagement and better serve our partners, exhibitors, and visitors. ITB India has already laid the foundation, and with this milestone, we are committed to expanding our footprint and contributing to the growth of India’s trade fair landscape,” Leung explained.

Local springboard for future fair projects

As Messe Berlin’s official representative office in India, the subsidiary will be pivotal in driving local business development, acquiring new exhibitors and strategic partners, and supporting customer outreach and service. In addition, the subsidiary will act as a launchpad for future trade fair initiatives specifically designed to meet the needs and opportunities of the Indian market.

Travel Trade Show held in Mumbai

ITB India, inaugurated in 2023, continues as the flagship event under the new subsidiary. Held annually, ITB India is a three-day B2B travel trade show and convention that connects the global travel and tourism industry with the Indian market.

Alongside MICE Show India, Travel Tech India, and the ITB India Conference, ITB India is a platform to forge new partnerships, strengthen existing ties, and capitalise on the fast-growing potential of the Indian and South Asian travel economies.

The show hosts key players from the MICE, Leisure, Corporate Travel, and Travel Technology sectors. The upcoming edition, ITB India 2025, will take place from 2 to 4 September 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.