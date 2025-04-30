Air India expands Tokyo flights

NEW DELHI, 1 May 2025: Air India will expand flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda from four weekly flights to daily starting 15 June 2025.

The move builds on Air India’s recent shift to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (from Narita) on 31 March 2025, which reduced travel time to Tokyo Station to approximately 30 minutes. The daily flights, operated with Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, provide passengers with faster access to central Tokyo, as Haneda Airport is just 18 km from downtown Tokyo.

Photo credit: Air India. Delhi-Tokyo Haneda service goes daily.

“Expanding our Delhi-Tokyo Haneda service to daily flights reflects Air India’s commitment to meeting the rising demand for travel between India and Japan,” said Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal. “This daily service, combined with our deepened codeshare partnership with All Nippon Airways, makes it easier for our guests to explore Japan and connect conveniently to other destinations in the country beyond Tokyo.”

Through Air India’s expanded codeshare with Star Alliance partner All Nippon Airways (ANA), Air India guests can connect from Tokyo Haneda to six major Japanese cities — Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, and Sapporo — on a single ticket with baggage checked through to their final destination.

The daily flights enable seamless connections to domestic Indian destinations like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as international routes across Asia and Europe.

Flight schedule, effective 15 June 2025

AI358 departs Delhi (DEL) at 2020 and arrives in Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 0755 plus a day.

AI357 departs Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 1150 and arrives in Delhi (DEL) at 1725.

Bookings for Air India’s Delhi-Tokyo Haneda flights are open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.