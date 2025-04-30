ITE Hong Kong welcomes young travellers

HONG KONG, 1 May 2025: A Youth Travel Zone will be introduced at ITE Hong Kong 2025 from 12 to 15 June at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) event venue.

The “Youth Travel Zone” or VolTra Market will have stalls showcasing the multifaceted connections between travel, culture, creativity, and lifestyle. The VolTra Market will offer visitors an inspiring experience to reimagine the meaning and possibilities of travel from new perspectives.

Adopting the theme “The Possibilities of Travel” VolTra will have its own booth next to the Youth Travel Zone, where it will present its programmes, services, and activities.

Established in 2009, VolTra is a registered charitable organisation that promotes action learning through international voluntary service, experiential travel, community participation, and gamified interaction.

It designs and organises local and international volunteer and educational programmes to broaden participants’ global awareness. By inspiring individuals to turn ideas into action and make positive changes in their communities, VolTra works toward the vision that “Everyone takes part in global action.”

“Each stall in the VolTra Market Zone tells a story, not just of where someone has been, but how those experiences sparked creativity, purpose, and action. Young visitors are inspired to explore the world not just for leisure but as changemakers in their communities and beyond”, said VolTra Executive Director Olivia Ma.

ITE Hong Kong organiser TKS will expand the Youth Travel Zone by locating other related exhibitors, displays and seminars close to the Zone.

“We warmly welcome the highly inspirational VolTra Market Zone, which shows visitors, especially the younger generations, how to get more from travelling. We are excited some stall owners actually develop travel inspirations into products then start their own business”, said TKS Managing Director KS Tong,

ITE2024 has confirmed 515 exhibitors (87% non-HK) from 68 countries and regions (36% non-Asia), including some 70 tourism organisations, many of which regularly held official pavilions/stands.

ITE Hong Kong 2025 will take place from 12 to 15 June at Halls 1A–1E, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The annual ITE is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong also endorsing the show. The first two days are reserved for trade professionals, while the final two days are open to the public.

For details and enquiry about ITE Hong Kong, visit www.itehk.com.