MSC’s Explora Journeys launch 2027 itineraries

SINGAPORE, 28 MAY 2025: Explora Journeys has unveiled its Summer 2027 journeys, spotlighting a trifecta of exciting firsts for MSC Group’s ultra-elegant ocean travel brand.

Under the banner ‘An Ocean of New’, the season will introduce distinctive journeys visiting maiden ports in the Mediterranean, welcome the launch of a new ship, Explora IV, and add the breathtaking and long-awaited horizons of Alaska with Explora III to the brand’s ever-evolving collection of destinations.

Unfolding from March to November 2027, this new season of itineraries spans some of the globe’s most captivating regions, inviting guests to plan ahead and experience the extraordinary aboard Explora I, Explora II, Explora III, and now Explora IV.

Explora IV

Explora Journeys will introduce the next evolution in luxury ocean travel with the launch of LNG-powered Explora IV, the newest addition to its growing fleet. Designed for elevated elegance, the ship will debut with redesigned spaces, enhanced comfort and an even greater sense of space, redefining the onboard experience.

Expanded public areas include generous outdoor decks and increased residences designed to offer peaceful escape where privacy, comfort, and connection to the ocean are assured. They offer one of the highest space-to-guest ratios in luxury cruising.

New European Perspectives

While Explora III and IV explore new shores in the Summer of 2027, Explora I and II will create fresh memories in the brand’s home waters, celebrating the Mediterranean’s enduring allure and revealing its best-kept secrets. Embracing the contrasts of East and West, more than 60 possible journeys will trace storied coastlines, pausing in charismatic maiden ports.

Alaska – An Epic Destination

Departing from Vancouver, Canada, these journeys will provide a rare chance for guests to explore Alaska from a unique perspective. From giant rivers and fascinating wildlife to frontier towns where hiking, dogsledding, skiing and boating invite a grounding connection to the great outdoors, these journeys promise soul-stirring encounters in nature.