Duxton Reserve sold to Lotus One

SINGAPORE, 20 May 2025: The Garcha Group has concluded the sale of Duxton Reserve Singapore, a 49-key luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, to Lotus One Investment Pte Ltd for SGD80 million.

The property, which operates under the Marriott International Autograph Collection brand, was marketed by JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Singapore’s market-leading real estate advisory firm specialising in hospitality assets.

Duxton Reserve Singapore.

Global Investment Institution, Lighthouse Canton, which is headquartered in Singapore, acted as portfolio advisor to Lotus One Investment in acquiring the property for its broader hospitality and real estate portfolio strategy.

Duxton Reserve is housed within a row of conserved heritage shophouses and has become one of Singapore’s most architecturally distinctive boutique hotels. The Garcha Group, known for curating a portfolio of heritage-rich luxury properties, successfully repositioned the asset into a flagship hospitality destination. As part of the agreement with the new owners, the Garcha Group will continue to manage the hotel to provide a smooth operational transition.

The sale represents a strategic capital reallocation, allowing the group to focus on new development projects and expand the Garcha brand both locally and internationally.

Lotus One Investment Director Nirmal Singh commented: “Our group’s presence in Singapore spans over a decade, and we are proud to invest in a property that reflects the city’s heritage and character. Duxton Reserve is an iconic and rare asset that embodies cultural richness and architectural distinction, values that align closely with our long-term philosophy. This acquisition is not only a strategic investment but also a meaningful step in supporting the continued vitality of Singapore’s unique built environment. We also see this as the beginning of a long-term partnership strategy with the Garcha Group, built around shared values and a commitment to distinctive hospitality.”

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group Senior Vice President of Investment Sales Singapore Ling Wei Tan said: The (Duxton Reserve) sale campaign attracted strong investor interest due to this asset’s high-quality and unique nature. The enthusiastic response underscores the growing appeal of boutique heritage properties – particularly those converted from shophouses – which are increasingly sought after for their strong capital appreciation and potential for stable returns.”