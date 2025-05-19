Traveloka identifies top EPIC Sale destinations

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 May 2025: Travel demand is rising across Asia-Pacific, with more travellers eager to explore new destinations and seek meaningful experiences.

According to Traveloka, a leading all-in-one travel platform specialising in Asia Pacific, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam emerged as the top three most-searched destinations by millions of APAC travellers during the EPIC Sale 2025, which ran from 11 April to 5 May and offered discounts of up to 60% on flights, accommodations, and experiences.

Berjaya Times Square Theme Park.

Launched simultaneously across seven key APAC markets, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and Australia, the EPIC Sale campaign showed travellers are looking to make the most of long weekends and school holidays, with a rising interest in destinations that offer cultural discovery, nature escapes, and family-friendly experiences.

Traveloka’s EPIC Sale Insights

In addition to Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, Traveloka EPIC Sale recorded that international destinations like Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore remained popular choices for APAC travellers. Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Kuching and Langkawi continued to attract strong interest from Malaysian travellers as the top domestic destinations. This reflects a strong enthusiasm for both global adventures and local explorations. The highest searches for international destinations are Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam and China.

Leisure travel and staycations continue to rise, indicating a growing preference for nearby travel with a more flexible itinerary. Based on accommodation searches, Traveloka observed high interest among Malaysian travellers in destinations such as Melaka, Cameron Highlands, Johor Bahru, Penang, Langkawi and Kuala Lumpur, with Kuantan also seeing an increase. These locations were favoured for short getaways, typically three-day and two-night stays, to relax, enjoy local cuisine, and explore family-friendly experiences. This aligns with a broader shift toward more conscious travel, where convenience and affordability play a greater role.

During the EPIC Sale, the top five accommodation types booked by Malaysian travellers were hotels, resorts, apartments, villas, and guesthouses. This mix indicates a rising preference for flexible lodging that can suit various travel styles, from solo travellers to couples, families and groups.

More Than Just a Trip

“Today’s travellers are increasingly focused on value, measured not just in price, but in relevance, flexibility, and the quality of experience,” Traveloka Vice President of Commercial, Travel Activities Baidi Li said. “This campaign not only drove strong engagement across key markets but also strengthened our role as a trusted partner in helping brands grow their visibility and reach through data-driven, customer-centric solutions.”

During the EPIC Sale, Traveloka also reported a clear shift in traveller behaviour. Users were no longer just booking trips; they were curating experiences. In Malaysia, this was reflected in the surge of interest in activities such as Genting Skyworlds, Discovery Park at Gamuda Cove, Wonderpark Melaka, KLCC Aquaria, and Berjaya Square Theme Park. In addition, cruise travel gained notable traction, with more users exploring unique seafaring getaways that combine leisure, exploration, and cultural enrichment.