PHAB supports local scholarships

PHUKET, 20 MAY 2025: Phuket Hotels Association, the non-profit organisation of hoteliers focused on creating a sustainable future for Phuket, has announced that its “Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale” is back with more prizes than ever, including luxury hotel stays and outstanding travel experiences worldwide.

The Phuket Hotels Association Benefit (PHAB) annual online auction is a charitable initiative that donates all proceeds to the association’s education programme. The programme funds hospitality scholarships and internships for young people in Phuket. Talent development is a key pillar of the Phuket Hotels Association, which collaborates closely with local colleges, universities, and hotels to empower the next generation of Thai hospitality professionals.

PHAB campaigns have raised funds to support more than 100 local students through professional development opportunities, including three- and four-year scholarships. Now in its seventh year, PHAB continues to rely on the generosity of its supporters to create life-changing opportunities for Phuket’s talented youth.

This year’s Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale gives members of the public the chance to bid for multi-night stays at hotels and resorts in dream destinations worldwide, such as the Maldives, Phuket, Bali, Bangkok, London, Dubai, Japan, Fiji, Samui Island, Hong Kong and many others. With prizes donated by the world’s most desirable hotel brands, including Rosewood, Six Senses, COMO and InterContinental, the auction promises once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

In addition to the hotel stays, other prizes include dining journeys and spa therapies, while the prestigious Cornell University is inviting bids for a place in its Online Certificate Programme, which is valued at USD3,750. For the complete list of prizes and to participate, visit phab.phukethotelsassociation.com/silent-auction.

Phuket Rajabhat University students are supported by the Phuket Hotels Association’s educational programme

Phuket Hotels Association President Bjorn Courage commented: “The PHAB is always one of the highlights of the year, as it creates priceless opportunities for local young people to embark on a rewarding career in the hospitality industry, potentially raising the standard of living for themselves and their families. I invite everyone to place their bids in this year’s Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale. By participating, you could win the experience of a lifetime while also creating a brighter future for local people in Phuket.”

The Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale runs until 1400 (Bangkok time) on 16 June 2025. Click here to place your bids

To learn more about the Phuket Hotels Association, call +66 (0) 896 452 576, email [email protected], or visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com