DUBAI, 23 MAY 2025: Emirates and Air Mauritius have renewed their long-standing partnership, which includes a reciprocal codesharing agreement on select routes beyond the gateways of each partner airline, as well as cooperation on frequent flyer programmes and cargo handling services.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Mauritius, formalising a mutual collaboration agreement, which was first established in 2003 following the launch of Emirates’ services to the island nation and later renewed in 2013 with an enhanced codeshare agreement on expanded routes.

Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “Our strategic, long-standing partnership with Air Mauritius continues to provide customers of both airlines with travel benefits such as seamless connections on select routes, the ability to conveniently use a single ticket for the entire journey, as well as opportunities to earn and redeem rewards on both frequent flyer programmes.

“Now in its 23rd year, our partnership with the national carrier has allowed us to continuously provide value to the island nation, through our passenger operations, cargo handling capabilities and more, with tangible contributions that have helped build a strong and sustainable tourism economy.”

The strategic cooperation allows Air Mauritius to place its code on Emirates-operated flights to Cairo, Colombo, Karachi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh. Emirates places its code on Air Mauritius’ services on the Mauritius – Antananarivo route. Under the partnership, Air Mauritius can sell seats to points on Emirates’ entire network on an interline basis.

In addition, since Emirates commenced operations in Mauritius and partnered with its national carrier, Emirates has consistently added value by promoting Mauritius on the global stage, while supporting and complementing the operations of Air Mauritius.

Emirates launched its scheduled services to Mauritius in 2002 and has carried over 8.8 million passengers and more than 126 thousand tonnes of cargo on flights to and from Mauritius. Its passenger and cargo operations have generated significant economic and social contributions, delivered unmatched connectivity, fostered high-value tourism, and created tangible benefits to the country at large.

The strong partnership has generated a total of USD900 million worth of annual benefits to Mauritius, including USD119 million in direct contribution from Emirates’ 14 weekly passenger flights, USD264 million in tourism receipts as well as USD530 million to the Mauritian economy through tourism-related spending. Uplifting the economy and directly and indirectly providing employment opportunities through its operations, Emirates has created 3,600 jobs in the nation.

Emirates currently has commercial cooperation agreements with 164 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners, expanding its network reach to nearly 1,800 cities.

The airline operates 14 weekly flights between Dubai and Mauritius, all operated by the airline’s flagship A380 aircraft. Besides being the only airline offering services on the double-decker aircraft to the island, Emirates is also the only airline providing seats in first-class cabins.