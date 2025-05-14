Bangkok Airways targets net-zero flights

BANGKOK, 15 MAY 2025: Bangkok Airways PCL and PTT Oil and Retail Business PCL (OR) have signed a Letter of Intent to use Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) produced domestically for the first time in Thailand.

The sustainable fuel will be used for Bangkok Airways operations to address the sustainability goals of both companies while driving Thailand’s aviation industry toward an environmentally friendly future.

Dechit Chareonwong, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations at Bangkok Airways (left centre) and Chaipruet Watchareecupt, Vice President of Aviation and Marine Marketing (Brand OR).

The LOI signing ceremony was attended by Dechit Chareonwong, Senior Executive Vice President of Operations at Bangkok Airways, and Chaipruet Watchareecupt, Vice President of Aviation and Marine Marketing (OR) at Bangkok Airways’ headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok.

Dechit revealed that this marks another significant step for Bangkok Airways to elevate Thailand’s aviation industry toward a green flight path by using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which was produced domestically for the first time in Thailand.

The airline continues to advance its “Low Carbon Skies by Bangkok Airways” campaign, which aims to reduce carbon emissions across all business operations. This integrated cooperation will promote and prepare biofuels in Thailand’s aviation industry in response to the sustainable trends in Thailand’s aviation business. This aligns with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Thailand has set 2065 as its target for achieving net-zero carbon emissions.