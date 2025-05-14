IndiGo leases two more 787-9s

DELHI, 15 MAY 2025: India’s low-cost airline, IndiGo, has expanded its long-haul capabilities by signing another firm agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp* lease of two additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

These additional aircraft, the fifth and sixth in the partnership, are expected to start operations by early 2026, serving long-haul routes out of India.

Photo credit: Norse Atlantic Airways.

This agreement builds upon the existing partnership between IndiGo and Norse Atlantic Airways. Earlier this year, IndiGo signed firm contracts for the damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft, followed by another firm agreement in quick succession for three more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The total number of wide-body aircraft under this strategic collaboration now stands at six, one of which has already arrived and is operating on IndiGo’s Delhi–Bangkok route since 1 March 2025.

IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers says: “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways by signing our third agreement for the additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This move reinforces our commitment to international growth, promising to introduce more options on long-haul routes. As we accelerate towards our vision of becoming a global airline by 2030, this partnership enables us to bolster our wide-body operations while staying rooted in our India-first approach.”

During its financial year, from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, IndiGo carried more than 118 million passengers. IndiGo flies domestic and regional short to medium-haul services out of India. To support its long-haul expansion, IndiGo has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus 350-900 wide-body aircraft with an option for an additional 70 aircraft, with deliveries expected to commence in 2027.

The initial term of the lease is six months, extendable up to 18 months, and is subject to regulatory approvals.

*Damp Lease is defined as a wet-leased aircraft that includes a cockpit crew but not cabin attendants — UK Civil Aviation Authority.