Vietnam Airlines adds routes to India

HANOI, 15 MAY 2025: Vietnam Airlines has launched direct flights from Hanoi to Bengaluru, India’s vibrant tech hub, and Hyderabad, the capital of southern India’s Telangana state.

The airline serves the Hanoi-Bengaluru route four times weekly using an A321 aircraft with 184 seats. Flights are scheduled every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Photo credit Vietnam Airlines.

The Hanoi-Hyderabad route is also served by A321 aircraft flying three times weekly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. With these two new routes, Vietnam Airlines now connects Vietnam to four major Indian cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — operating six direct routes between the two countries from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Flight schedules

Hanoi-Bengaluru

VN983 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 1830 and arrives in Bengaluru (BLR) at 2200 (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday).

VN982 departs Bengaluru (BLR) at 2330 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0525 (plus a day).

Hanoi-Hyderabad

VN985 departs Hanoi (HAN) at 1915 and arrives in Hyderabad (HYD) at 2215 (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

VN984 departs Hyderabad (HYD) at 2345 and arrives in Hanoi (HAN) at 0525 (plus a day).