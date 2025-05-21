Bali joins Global Tourism Plastic Initiative

DENPASAR, BALI, 22 MAY 2025: Bali Hotels Association has become a signatory of the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, led by the United Nations Environment Programme and World Tourism Organisation, in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The Global Tourism Plastics Initiative unites the tourism sector behind a common vision to address the root causes of plastic pollution. It enables businesses and governments to take concerted action, leading by example in the shift towards circularity in the use of plastics.

BHA Head of Sustainability John TG Nielsen with BHA Chairman Franklyn Kocek

As a signatory of the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, Bali Hotels Association pledges to eliminate, innovate and circulate its use of plastics.

By 2025, Bali Hotels Association commits to the following:

Align plastic reduction strategies of member hotels with the Tri Hita Karana philosophy, promoting circularity through culturally rooted practices.

Support member hotels in identifying and engaging local suppliers offering sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

Promote the adoption of reuse models and circular solutions by providing guidance and technical support to members.

Encourage and facilitate community engagement through expanded Banjar Green Days and collaborative local initiatives.

Inspire guest participation by equipping member hotels with tools and messaging to promote shared responsibility in reducing plastic waste.

“Bali as a destination holds a unique aspect due to the Balinese Tri Hita Karana philosophy,” says BHA Head of Sustainability John Nielsen. “It’s a holistic approach that guides how people, especially in Bali, live in harmony with the world around them. Our 167-member hotels and resorts, representing more than 26,454 hotel rooms and nearly 31,897 employees, adopt Tri Hita Karana as a framework for sustainable operations — integrating spiritual, social, and environmental values. Our approach to sustainability is rooted in Tri Hita Karana — the Balinese philosophy of balance between people, planet, and spirit. It guides everything we do, from our sourcing practices to our community relationships and environmental stewardship. This initiative also complements and reinforces the Bali Government’s Bali Waste Cleanup Movement, which launched in April.”