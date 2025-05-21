C9 Hotelworks measures Thailand’s wellness

PHUKET, 22 MAY 2025: Thailand’s wellness economy has entered a period of rapid expansion, with the market reaching a value of THB1.4 trillion (USD39.2 billion) in 2023, according to the newly released Thailand Wellness Economy Report 2025 by C9 Hotelworks.

The surge is most visible in the wellness tourism sector, where total trip expenditures more than doubled year-on-year, from THB194 billion (USD5.43 billion) in 2022 to THB419 billion (USD11.73 billion) in 2023.

Photo credit: C9 Hotelworks. Thailand’s wellness scores a healthy outlook.

This increase is primarily attributed to international travellers, whose share of wellness-related trips rose from 23% to 40%.

The report emphasises that wellness in Thailand is evolving beyond spas and retreats, becoming embedded in daily lifestyle choices, from diet and fashion to travel and accommodation. Key market segments include tourism (30%), nutrition and weight management (22%), aesthetics and beauty (17%), traditional and complementary medicine (9%), and fitness (8%).

To download and read C9 Hotelworks Thailand Wellness Economy Report 2025 CLICK