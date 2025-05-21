Singapore hosts Halal in Travel Summit

SINGAPORE, 22 MAY 2025: The Halal In Travel Global Summit 2025 is set to return, bringing together industry pioneers, policymakers, and travel stakeholders to redefine the Muslim travel market.

As the Halal tourism sector grows, this year’s theme, “Halal Travel 360: Innovation, Experience, and Responsibility,” underscores the need for a holistic, tech-driven, and sustainable approach to catering to Muslim travellers worldwide.

Organised by CrescentRating & HalalTrip, HITGS 2025 will once again serve as a thought leadership platform for experts from National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), hospitality brands, travel platforms, and policymakers to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and innovations in Halal travel.

Taking place from 1O to 12 June 2025, the summit will kick off with two days of virtual sessions, leading up to an in-person event in Singapore on the final day.

The grand finale on 12 June 1 will feature the much-anticipated unveiling of the 10th edition of the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), the inaugural of the Content Creator Tank (CCT), the recognition of the HalalTrip 40 2025 achievers, and the 4th Halal In Travel Awards ceremony. The GMTI 2025 report, backed by comprehensive data and analytics, will equip stakeholders worldwide with strategic insights to navigate the next growth phase in the Muslim travel market.

The Halal In Travel (HIT) Awards 2025

Returning for its fourth edition, the Halal In Travel (HIT) Awards will honour destinations, service providers, and individuals excelling in Muslim-friendly travel. Recognitions include the GMTI Awards for top destinations, Muslim-Friendly Service Provider Awards, HalalTrip Travellers’ Choice Awards, and Halal Travel Personalities of the Year. As the Muslim travel market expands, these awards set a benchmark for excellence, inspiring the industry to enhance Halal-friendly experiences worldwide.

The Content Creator Tank

New to HITGS 2025, the Content Creator Tank (CCT) is an exciting initiative designed to bridge the gap between aspiring content creators and Muslim-friendly destinations. This platform provides a unique opportunity for travel influencers, video bloggers (vloggers), and digital storytellers to pitch their creative ideas and collaborate with destinations looking to enhance their Halal tourism appeal. CCT aims to foster fresh narratives in Muslim travel, inspiring destinations to showcase their offerings through authentic, high-quality content that resonates with modern Muslim travellers. By empowering rising creators, the initiative not only enriches the Halal travel space but also strengthens engagement between brands, destinations, and global Muslim audiences.

The HalalTrip 40 2025

The HalalTrip 40 (HT40) returns for its fifth edition at HITGS 2025, celebrating 40 influential Muslims who have made remarkable contributions across travel, media, entrepreneurship, and community development. These inspiring individuals are recognised in four categories: Trailblazers, who pioneer new frontiers; Advocates, dedicated to social impact and inclusivity; Inspirers, whose stories and achievements uplift communities; and Creators, who drive meaningful engagement through content and innovation.

“As the global travel landscape evolves, it is imperative that the Halal travel industry adapts, innovates, and commits to responsible tourism,” said CrescentRating & HalalTrip CEO Fazal Bahardeen. “HITGS 2025 is not just a summit; it’s a movement to elevate Muslim-friendly travel into the mainstream, ensuring that destinations, service providers, and travellers are empowered with the right tools and insights.”

For more information visit: https://events.crescentrating.com/HalalInTravelGlobalSummit2025