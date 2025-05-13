ATIA welcomes ministerial appointments

SYDNEY, 14 MAY 2025: The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) says it looks forward to working with Australia’s new Federal Ministry to continue its policy engagement and collaborative efforts across all levels of government to ensure the value of the travel sector and the needs of Australian travellers are clearly understood.

ATIA, in a press statement issued on Monday, congratulated Senator Penny Wong on her reappointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Don Farrell on his reappointment as Minister for Trade and Tourism, Tony Burke on his return as Minister for Home Affairs, Catherine King on her reappointment as Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Andrew Giles as Minister for Skills and Training, and Andrew Leigh as Assistant Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury.

ATIA also welcomed Matt Thistlewaite as Assistant Minister for Immigration and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Nita Green as Assistant Minister for Tourism.

These appointments are critical for the Australian travel and tourism sector. With a new term of government underway, ATIA is committed to ensuring that the perspectives and priorities of travel businesses are front and centre in policy discussions.

ATIA has established strong and collaborative relationships with all key ministers and looks forward to working closely with them to advance shared goals. These include supporting a fairer and more competitive aviation market, addressing the industry’s pressing workforce needs, and ensuring regulatory settings recognise and promote accredited Australian travel businesses.

ATIA CEO Dean Long commented on ministerial changes: “We welcome the announcement of the Federal Ministry and the opportunity it brings to deepen our engagement with key decision-makers.”

“These Ministers know our industry well, and we are ready to hit the ground running to ensure that the priorities of our members remain front and centre.”

“ATIA exists to deliver outcomes for our members, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure the challenges and opportunities facing Australia’s travel sector are understood and acted on at every level of government.”

In 2024 alone, ATIA members booked AUD13.5 Billion TTV of retail bookings, AUD11.8 billion of Corporate Bookings, and AUD5.6 billion of Land Operations. Typically, at least 70% of all international air sales in Australia are through ATIA members, and over 90% of corporate sales (medium and large businesses) are through ATIA members rather than directly through airlines. As for cruises, 73% of travellers use travel advisors to book.

ATIA remains focused on advocating for the needs of all our members, strengthening skills pathways into travel careers, and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of booking with ATIA-accredited businesses.

The Association will continue its policy engagement and collaborative efforts across all levels of government to ensure a clear understanding of the travel sector’s value and the needs of Australian travellers.

The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) is the peak body representing Australia's AUD69 billion travel industry. ATIA represents the majority of Australian travel agents, corporate agents, tour operators, wholesalers and ITOs.