BANGKOK, 14 MAY 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, continues to elevate the guest experience with exclusive benefits only available for bookings made via the official website at www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

Guests who book directly can take advantage of Centara’s Best Rate Guarantee — should a lower rate be found elsewhere, Centara will match it and offer an additional 10% discount, ensuring peace of mind and unrivalled value. Direct bookers also enjoy even greater savings with an exclusive 15% discount on regular rates, by logging in or signing up for free to the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme at the time of booking.

These benefits extend throughout the stay with 15% off food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks, and 15% savings on rejuvenating spa treatments, offering meaningful ways to relax and indulge across participating properties worldwide. To further enhance the guest journey, Centara offers the choice of early check-in or late check-out, subject to availability, allowing for added flexibility and comfort while travelling.

“At Centara, our goal has always been to create experiences that feel personal, warm, and meaningful,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital, Tom Thrussell.

“By booking directly with us, guests can enjoy not only our best available rates, but also exclusive benefits that reflect our ongoing commitment to service excellence and authentic Thai-inspired hospitality.”

For even more value, CentaraThe1 members not only have access to member-only rates but also the opportunity to earn points, redeemable for complimentary nights, room upgrades, shopping vouchers, and more. Enrolment is free at CentaraThe1.com.

With a growing portfolio of hotels and resorts in breathtaking destinations across Thailand, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Centara invites guests to discover The Place to Be.

To learn more about Direct Booking Benefits, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/book-direct-benefits.