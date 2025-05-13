Sabre links Skytrans to global marketplace

SINGAPORE, 14 May 2025: Australian airline Skytrans is now distributing its content via Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company.

Under the new agreement, Skytrans fares and offers are accessible through Sabre’s global travel marketplace, enabling travel agents to shop and book Skytrans flights, including new routes.

Skytrans joins Sabre’s network of global travel agencies.

For Skytrans, the deal enables expanded reach and business growth, allowing the airline to distribute fares and ancillary content to Sabre-connected travel agencies and corporate travel buyers in Australia. The collaboration further strengthens Sabre’s position in the Australian marketplace, offering Sabre-connected travel sellers access to more diverse domestic airline options to create personalised offers for travellers.

“Choosing to join Sabre’s global travel marketplace is an important milestone for Skytrans, with the addition of Sydney to Lord Howe flights and growing interest in our other destinations,” said Skytrans Revenue and Network Manager Paul Williams.

Skytrans provides flights between Cairns, Cape York and the Whitsunday Coast. In line with its growth strategy and commitment to meeting traveller demand, the Queensland carrier will soon commence flying from Sydney to Lord Howe Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As part of Avia Solutions Group, the airline has also added new Airbus A319 aircraft to its fleet.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Skytrans to Sabre’s global travel marketplace to help grow their business and enable more travellers to explore the destinations they serve,” said Sabre Travel Solutions Vice President Agency Sales and Airline Distribution, Asia Pacific. Brett Thorstad.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to enabling airlines of all sizes to offer more choice and flexibility to travellers, whether they want to explore major cities or more remote destinations.”