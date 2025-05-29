Agoda supports Visit Malaysia 2026

KUALA LUMPUR 30 MAY 2025: Tourism Malaysia and Agoda join forces to position Malaysia as a top travel destination in Southeast Asia, aligning with the national campaign for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Under a newly signed two-year Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC), Tourism Malaysia and Agoda will launch a series of targeted digital campaigns. These initiatives will offer travellers insights into Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and urban experiences.

The collaboration also supports Tourism Malaysia’s goal of attracting 45 million international visitor arrivals this year. Agoda will share its global travel insights to benefit Tourism Malaysia’s policy planning and bolster existing promotional efforts, focusing on both international and domestic travellers.

Tourism Malaysia Director-General Datuk Manoharan Periasamy stated: “Embracing digitalisation, we value our partnership with Agoda, a global digital platform, to leverage its industry expertise and innovative travel promotion strategies. Together, we are confident in attracting tourists and achieving our VM2026 objectives.”

Agoda’s Country Director for Malaysia, Fabian Teja, added: “This partnership underscores Agoda’s dedication to connecting Malaysia with travellers worldwide through our innovative technology and engaging content.”

Both parties emphasised a commitment to share best practices and insights through joint workshops focusing on traveller behaviour and sustainable tourism development.