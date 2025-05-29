Cathay Group enjoys an award-winning streak

HONG KONG, 30 MAY 2025: The Cathay Group won 15 awards at the annual Customer Service Excellence Awards hosted by the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE), held on 27 May.

The airline group took home the prestigious Grand Award for the third consecutive year. Collectively, the Cathay Group won four Gold awards, three Bronzes, five Merits and two Top 10 Young Stars of the Year awards.

Photo credit: Cathay Group. Cathay Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan, along with senior management members, celebrated the achievements of Cathay staff.

These awards spanned a variety of categories, including Field and Special Service, Internal Support Service, ‘FrontliService’, Counter Service, Contact Centre Service, People Development, Innovative Service, and Top 10 Young Stars of the Year.

The Customer Service Excellence Awards ceremony is hosted annually by the HKACE to celebrate customer service employees and honour outstanding performers to promote a quality customer service culture in Hong Kong.

Representing the Cathay Group at the awards ceremony was Cathay’s Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan, along with other senior management members who celebrated the achievements of Cathay staff.

Alex McGowan said: “We are deeply honoured to receive multiple awards this year, especially the Grand Award for the third year running, reflecting our dedication to putting our customers at the centre of everything we do. These awards recognise the incredible efforts of our people across Cathay, especially our service delivery teams, who provide the professional, warm and heartfelt service that defines the Cathay service. The recognitions we have received will motivate us to continue to go above and beyond as we strive to become one of the world’s greatest service brands.”