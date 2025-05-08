Abu Dhabi will build seventh Disney park

ABU DHABI, 9 MAY 2025: Walt Disney Company and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced on Wednesday an agreement to create a landmark Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The waterfront resort will be located on Yas Island, a destination for entertainment and leisure and will be the seventh Disney theme park resort.

(L-R) Mohamed Al Zaabi, HE Mohamed Al Mubarak, Bob Iger, Josh D’Amaro.

“Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future,” said Miral Chairman His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak. “The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever. Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to be a destination of choice for the world.”

Miral will fully develop and build the new resort. Disney and its legendary Imagineers will lead creative design and operational oversight to provide a world-class experience. Miral, which has developed a number of family entertainment destinations on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with American and European brands, will operate the resort.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” said Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer, Robert Iger. “As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology to offer guests entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati — an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

The UAE is located within a four-hour flight of one-third of the world’s population, making it a significant gateway for tourism. The UAE is home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year.

“This groundbreaking resort destination represents a new frontier in theme park development,” said Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro. “Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio. The location of our park is incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront, which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways. This project will reach guests in a whole new part of the world, welcoming more families to experience Disney than ever before. Ultimately, it will celebrate what’s possible when creativity and progress come together.”

“Bringing a Disney theme park resort to Yas Island marks a historic milestone in our journey to further advance the island’s position as a global destination for exceptional entertainment and leisure,” said Miral Group CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi. “Together, we are creating a place of boundless innovation, where the vision of our leadership continues to inspire the world.”

Upon completion, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.