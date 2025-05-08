SIHANOUKVILLE, 9 MAY 2025: Royal Sands Koh Rong has been recognised as one of the top 10% of hotels worldwide by the review site Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor gives a Travellers’ Choice Award annually to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor.

One of the recent reviews stated: “As soon as the boat pulls up, you realise that this is an incredibly beautiful resort. I’ve been lucky to stay in very similar high-end smaller resorts around the world, and this is by far one of the best. While slightly more expensive for Cambodia, compared to similar standard resorts elsewhere, it is very good value for what you get.”

Tripadvisor, based on reviews, assigns a 4.7 ranking out of a maximum of five to Royal Sands Koh Rong, securing its top 10% ranking for 2025. The resort’s Tripadvsor page features 316 recent reviews.

The 67 all-villa Royal Sands Koh Rong is located on 550 metres of fine, white sandy beach near Sok San Village on Koh Rong Island, a 45-minute ferry ride from Cambodia’s southern port city of Sihanoukville.

Commenting on the achievement, the resort’s general manager Mario Piazza posted on Facebook: This incredible achievement is all thanks to our amazing guests who shared their wonderful experiences. Your reviews and ratings have helped us reach this milestone.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the top travel choice and the best value-for-money luxury five-star beach resort in Cambodia.”

Located just off the coast of Sihanoukville, Koh Rong is one of the most famous islands in Cambodia, known for its serene beauty and breathtaking scenery and an ideal holiday destination for families, couples, and small groups of travellers.

For more information on the resort, visit the website: www.theroyalsandskohrong.com.

Helicopter transfers

Private or shared helicopter charter flights are available every weekend to make it more convenient to transfer from Phnom Penh to the Royal Sands Koh Rong Resort.

For more details, contact Telegrams https://t.me/SopheakHelicopter.

Or via WhatsApp https://wa.me/85512987576.