NCL ships undergo a refresh

SINGAPORE, 9 MAY 2025: Norwegian Cruise Line confirms Norwegian Epic and Pride of America will both undergo revitalisation projects just in time for the 2025 summer travel season.

The new enhancements include adding a reimagined water park for children, expanding the adults-only Vibe Beach Club and additional accommodations.

Following a three-week dry dock, Norwegian Epic will receive enhancements, including brand-new balconies and oceanview staterooms.

This summer, the Norwegian Epic sets sail for Europe. Pride of America continues to offer the world’s only seven-day interisland Hawaii voyages departing from Honolulu 52 weeks out of the year.

Epic’s Europe sailings

After completing Norwegian Epic’s three-week dry dock on 8 May 2025, the top deck will get some noticeable enhancements with more outdoor experiences. Renovations include a brand-new hot tub on deck 18 and a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park that replaces Splashgolf and provides more fun-in-the-sun activities for adults and children alike.

With the expansion of Vibe Beach Club, guests will also enjoy more facilities. The adults-only outdoor oasis replaces Posh Beach Club and will offer an additional hot tub, more lounge chairs, and new private cabanas to soak up the sun while enjoying spectacular views of the Greek Isles and Mediterranean. Eight new staterooms with balconies and ocean views have also been completed.

Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of nine, 10 and 11-day cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy to picturesque ports of call in the Mediterranean and Greek Isles.

Pride of America

From 3 to 31 May 2025, Pride of America will undergo notable upgrades, including adding a new Starbucks location within The Capitol Atrium on deck 5. As NCL aims to provide guests with more to do on board, guests who crave a game of friendly competition will soon be able to enjoy pickleball within the existing sports court.

Pride of America will feature 12 new club balcony suites and three inside staterooms on deck 12. Splash Academy, NCL’s youth club for children ages three to 12 and Entourage, the teen club, will be relocated to deck 6.

Upon completion of Pride of America’s nearly three-week dry dock, she will return to Honolulu on 31 May 2025.