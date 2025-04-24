Laguna Phuket Marathon sets the pace for 19th edition

BANGKOK, 25 April 2025: The Laguna Phuket Marathon 2025, presented by Supersports, returns for its 19th edition, 14 to 15 June, welcoming over 8,000 runners from 50 countries to the tropical shores of Phuket, Thailand.

More than just a race, this internationally certified event blends fitness, fun, and philanthropy in one vibrant weekend.

Photo credit: Laguna Phuket Marathon.

Held in Laguna Grove, the event features the “Run Sunset & Run Sunrise” format, with family-friendly races on Saturday evening and the flagship Half and Full Marathons on Sunday morning. The scenic course winds through rubber plantations, coastal roads, and local villages, offering runners views of Phuket’s coastal beauty.

This year, the marathon deepens its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and inclusivity — introducing new race categories for runners aged 70 plus. It also supports local charities through the Laguna Phuket Foundation and the Children First Fund.

For more details visit www.phuketmarathon.com.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a respected travel writer, hotelier, and tourism lecturer with over four decades of experience in Southeast Asia’s hospitality and tourism sectors. A former general manager of several leading hotels in Thailand and a regular speaker at international tourism forums, he is widely recognised for his insight into emerging travel trends and his passionate advocacy for Thailand as a world-class destination.