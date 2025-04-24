Visa flies TravelWithVisa campaign

HONG KONG, 25 April 2025: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announced the launch of #TravelWithVisa in Hong Kong, an ongoing regional initiative designed to connect travellers with major destinations in Asia Pacific.

With a multi-phased approach, the initiative aims to enrich travel experiences, boost travel spending, and contribute to the Asia Pacific’s tourism economy, which saw a remarkable 26% increase in cross-border trips originating within the region in 2024, outpacing the global growth rate of 12%.

Photo credit: Visa. Visa Regional President Asia Pacific, Stephen Karpin.

Shaping travel experiences in the Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of tourism. In 2024, seven out of the top 10 fastest-growing travel destinations globally, in terms of arrivals, are from the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

Leveraging this momentum and as the first phase of the #TravelWithVisa initiative, Visa has announced partnerships with five international airlines — Air New Zealand, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Ethiopian Airlines, EVA AIR, and Singapore Airlines, to offer Hong Kong and Macau outbound travellers rewarding flight experiences with premium benefits.

These efforts are further supported by tourism offices across the Asia Pacific, including the Japan National Tourism Organization, Macao Government Tourism Office, Singapore Tourism Board, and Taiwan Visitors Association Hong Kong Office, all of which contribute to the #TravelWithVisa vision.

The initiative will collaborate with major banks and introduce new offerings and features through Visa travel card programmes to further enrich every traveller’s journey.

In the next phase, #TravelWithVisa will showcase Visa’s intercity smart mobility solutions enabling a more efficient door-to-door travel journey, along with merchant offers that will curate new travel experiences and exclusive access to mega events across Asia Pacific for Visa cardholders. #TravelwithVisa is set to facilitate seamless, safe and enjoyable payment experiences while transforming how people travel and explore the world.

Visa Regional President Asia Pacific, Stephen Karpin said: “Travel is a powerful catalyst for fostering global connections, bridging cultures, and driving economic prosperity. This is at the heart of our #TravelWithVisa initiative, which is designed to unlock transformative growth opportunities across Asia Pacific. By collaborating with a network of partners and leveraging our robust payment solutions, we deliver exceptional value and seamless travel experiences to consumers. We also want to thank the tourism offices for supporting our vision. Together, we contribute to the tourism ecosystem and the region’s economic development.”

A mission to advance the Travel

Visa is committed to elevating the travel experiences across Asia Pacific and the world. Recent highlights include Visa’s Olympic and Paralympic Games sponsorships, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA Awards), the Red Bull F1 teams and The FIFA World Cup, bringing exciting and unique entertainment to travellers. To facilitate efficient and convenient journeys for urban commuters, Visa has launched its contactless payment solution, Tap to Ride, for transit operators in key cities across Asia, including China Mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, the Maldives, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.