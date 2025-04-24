KRABI, 25 April 2025: From “I can’t swim” to competing with the world: How Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort empowers local youth through swimming. Check its latest video, Heroes of Hospitality.

In the serene paradise of Krabi, Thailand, a heartwarming initiative is making waves — transforming young lives through the life-changing power of swimming.

Co-founded in 2019 by the resort’s Recreation Manager, Thaworn Srimun, the Junior Sports Team began with a simple mission — teach local children from nearby Ban Klong Muang School how to swim. Since then, it has grown into a meaningful initiative that nurtures not only essential water safety and swimming skills, but also confidence, resilience, and a sense of ambition.

Each year, Thaworn and a dedicated team of Dusit associates contribute more than 600 volunteer hours to coaching. Under their patient guidance, children progress from learning in the resort’s pool to swimming confidently in the open waters of the Andaman Sea. For those who show incredible swimming skills, it may culminate in the extraordinary opportunity to compete in Oceanman Krabi, one of the region’s most prestigious open-water swimming events.

Behind the scenes, Dusit Krabi’s Administration and Social Media Executive, Supranee Ruenreung, plays a vital role in ensuring every session is safe, balanced, and aligned with the programme’s true purpose: empowerment, not just podium finishes.

The Junior Sports Team is more than just a swimming programme. It’s a powerful example of how hospitality can extend beyond hotel walls — creating opportunities, unlocking potential, and fostering lasting change in the community.

Chance to shine at the Oceanman Krabi

The Oceanman Krabi is an open-water swimming event in the Oceanman series of races, which are held in various locations worldwide.

Location: The event is typically held at Klong Mueang Beach in the Nong Thale sub-district of the Mueang Krabi district, near the Ao Nang and Noppharat Thara beaches.

Distances: The Oceanman Krabi offers several race distances to cater to different levels of swimmers:

Oceanman: 10 kilometers

Half Oceanman: 5 km

Sprint: 2 km

Oceankids: 500 metres

Oceanteams: 3 x 500 metres relay

Schedule: The event held in late March annually typically lasts three days and includes social swims, registration, race briefings, primary races, and award ceremonies.

Part of a series: Oceanman Krabi is part of the international Oceanman series, which aims for a significant global presence.

The Oceanman Krabi has been held annually since at least 2018, with the most recent event in March 2025.

