Labour Day travel booms in Asia

SINGAPORE, 25 April 2025: The Labour Day holiday on Thursday, 1 May, continues to be a peak travel period for many destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Holiday-makers from Japan, Vietnam, and mainland China seize more extended public holidays for domestic or overseas getaways.

Trip.com: Top destinations for Labour Day holiday bookings.

China: Labour Day is a significant holiday in China, and in 2025, the holiday will be observed for five days, from 1 to 5 May. This extended break is achieved by combining the official holiday with adjusted working days before and after.

Vietnam: In 2025, Vietnam will celebrate a five-day holiday from Wednesday, 30 April to Sunday, 4 May, encompassing Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day.

South Korea: Travellers in South Korea can enjoy a six-day break by utilising two days of annual leave around the Labour Day holiday on 1 May.

Japan: Its ‘Golden Week’ holiday runs from 29 April to 6 May.

Thailand: There isn’t an official bridging holiday on Friday to create a long weekend, but savvy office workers take leave on Friday to give them a four-day break, with domestic travel taking the lead.

According to Trip.com Group’s latest booking data, Asia-Pacific travellers are more interested in travelling closer to home this Labour Day holiday — domestically or regionally.

The top five cross-border destinations include Japan, China, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia. Overall, Asia-Pacific key markets have seen close to triple-digit growth for domestic travel, and strong double-digit growth in cross-border travel this May holiday season.

Accommodation preferences are also evolving. Travellers are expanding beyond traditional hotels, increasing demand for apartments, villas, and inns. Alternative stays have seen triple-digit booking growth in markets such as South Korea, Thailand, and Hong Kong SAR.

Travellers are increasingly turning to coastal locations for villa stays, especially where sea views and beach access are front and centre. This shift is particularly noticeable among Chinese mainland, Japanese, and South Korean travellers. Bali, for example, is experiencing a notable uptick in villa bookings.

In line with this shift, searches for nature-based breaks and Instagrammable destinations have recorded triple-digit growth, highlighting a growing desire for aesthetically appealing escapes that offer tranquillity and a deeper connection to the natural environment.

Regional travel takes off

Trip.com Group data shows strong cross-border travel from China and Japan compared to 2024.

Top regional destinations for Chinese travellers include Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, while Japanese travellers are flocking to South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the United States.

Notably, both South Korea and Vietnam have the opportunity to holiday for longer. Vietnam will celebrate a five-day holiday from Wednesday, 30 April to Sunday, 4 May, for Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day. On the other hand, South Korean travellers can utilise two days of annual leave to get six days off between 1 May and 6 May.

As such, booking data shows a substantial increase in domestic and cross-border bookings for both markets. Vietnam is witnessing an increase of over 190% in domestic bookings, with cross-border bookings exceeding 150%. The trend is similar for South Korea, with domestic bookings surging by nearly 190% and cross-border travel up by over 150%, indicating the impact of this extended May holiday.

A Rise in Multi-City Destinations

Making the most of the holidays is an ever-appealing trend across Asia, reflected by multi-destination stays. Bookings for trips to two or more cities have increased by 60% compared to last year.

Asia-Pacific multi-city itineraries are designed around clusters of closely connected cities within a single country. Travellers from Malaysia, for instance, choose to explore both Chengdu and Chongqing during trips to China, while visitors from Hong Kong SAR pair visits to Kyoto and Osaka in Japan. Chinese tourists also embrace this trend, favouring Japan and commonly combining Osaka and Tokyo into one seamless journey.

Flights over six hours are the fastest-growing flight segment compared to last year. Long-haul journeys among South Korean travellers are reaching triple-digit growth, and Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese travellers are seeing substantial double-digit increases.

As these long-haul trips rise in popularity, travellers can also opt to visit more than one destination per journey. Japanese tourists are opting for a blend of London and Barcelona, combining British heritage with Mediterranean vibrancy. Chinese travellers are exploring London and Edinburgh, capturing a north-south sweep of the UK. At the same time, South Korean visitors frequently pair London with Paris for a classic European twin-city experience.