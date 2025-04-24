Etihad grows footprint in Africa

ABU DHABI, 25 April 2025: Etihad Airways is expanding its African network with new destinations and increased frequencies, reinforcing its commitment to the continent’s growing demand for air connectivity.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De commented: “At Etihad, we have long recognised the need to strengthen our presence in Africa. Over the past year, we have focused on a holistic approach that enhances our presence by expanding our fleet, increasing frequencies, and forming key partnerships.

Etihad takes deliver of its sixth long-range A350.

“We’re encouraged by the positive early results and are pleased to announce the expansion of our Nairobi service to 14 weekly flights, as well as the increase of our Seychelles service to six weekly flights in partnership with Air Seychelles. We’re also introducing daily 787 services to Casablanca and Johannesburg.”

“Together with Air Seychelles and our groundbreaking relationship with Ethiopian Airlines, these strategic partnerships form a key foundation as we add four new direct routes to Africa from Abu Dhabi this year, underlining our growing commitment to service the dynamic continent.”

Nairobi

Etihad is pleased to announce that it will double its flights to Nairobi, Kenya, increasing to 14 weekly services starting 15 December 2025. The announcement comes less than a year since the airline resumed flights to the Kenyan capital, underlining the strength of the route.

Nairobi, a prominent East African business hub known as the “Green City in the Sun,” hosts Nairobi National Park within its boundaries. It offers a rich array of cultural attractions including museums and art galleries, and serves as a gateway to Kenya’s world-famous wildlife destinations.

The flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi is from 15 December 2025. All times local

Growing footprint in Africa

This expansion follows the recent addition of Addis Ababa, following the signing of a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Ethiopian Airlines, set to transform connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The strategic partnership also includes a codeshare arrangement, further supporting both passenger travel and cargo services.

Additionally, Etihad and Air Seychelles will collaborate on the six flights per week between Abu Dhabi and Mahe starting May 2025. Etihad customers can also access destinations such as Praslin and Mauritius via Air Seychelles’ direct service beyond Mahe. Under the codeshare agreement, travellers can look forward to a great flight experience with the same baggage allowance, a choice of complimentary food and drink, and inflight entertainment, with members of Etihad Guest earning miles on each flight.

These strategic partnerships strengthen Etihad’s commitment to Africa and provide new levels of connectivity across key African markets.

By December 2025, Etihad will substantially grow its footprint in Africa with additional flights between Abu Dhabi and the continent compared to December 2024.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has welcomed its sixth A350 to its growing fleet following delivery from Toulouse, France, last weekend. The long-range A350-1000 will begin operating on the route to Atlanta in the UK, the airline’s sixth gateway to North America and one of 16 new routes Etihad is launching this year.