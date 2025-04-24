Star Voyager homeports in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 25 April 2025: StarCruises will debut the Star Voyager cruise ship in Hong Kong from 27 June to 31 August 2025.

It marks the return of the revitalised StarCruises brand to one of its most iconic homeports, which started cruises in Hong Kong more than 30 years ago.

Star Voyager heads for Hong Kong homeport.

The arrival of Star Voyager should significantly boost cruise tourism in Hong Kong and across the region. It will offer travellers a fresh wave of voyage options while reaffirming StarCruises’ long-standing commitment to Asia’s dynamic cruise market.

During her homeport season in Hong Kong, Star Voyager will offer a series of itineraries, including two, three, and five-night cruises to destinations such as Taipei (Keelung), Kaohsiung and Penghu in Taiwan, as well as to Naha and Ishigaki in Okinawa, Japan. Among the highlights is the return of the popular two-night weekend high seas cruise, departing every Friday and tailored for guests seeking a short escape at sea.

“We are proud to return to Hong Kong, a special city in StarCruises’ history and heritage. This homecoming is significant, as it reconnects us with our roots and long-standing legacy in the region. We’re thrilled to introduce Star Voyager as a symbol of our renewed vision—offering exceptional regional cruise experiences for the domestic market and the growing Fly and Rail cruise segment,” said StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh.