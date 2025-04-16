Ethiopian flies to Sharjah

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2025: Ethiopian Airlines confirms it will launch a new passenger flight service to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, effective 1 June 2025.

The airline has scheduled four weekly flights on the Addis Ababa – Sharjah route using a 160-seat Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Photo credit: Ethiopian.

Flight schedule

ET 622 will depart Addis Ababa (ADD) at 2205 every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday and arrive in Sharjah (SHJ) at 0325.

ET 623 will depart Sharjah (SHJ) at 0425 every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday and arrive in Addis Ababa (ADD) at 0745.

Regarding the launch of the new service, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew stated: “We are excited to expand our passenger flight network in the UAE with the addition of Sharjah, a key economic hub in the United Arab Emirates. This new service complements our existing cargo operations and strengthens our connectivity to the Middle East. With enhanced travel options, our customers can now explore the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and dynamic business landscape.”

Ethiopian Airlines operates over 100 weekly passenger and cargo flights to more than 17 destinations across the Middle East. The airline’s presence in the region dates back to 1979 when it launched flights to Dubai, marking nearly five decades of service to the United Arab Emirates.