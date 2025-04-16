CX upgrades Wi-Fi connectivity this August

HONG KONG, 17 April 2025: Cathay Pacific will offer 100% seatback inflight entertainment and 100% high-speed inflight connectivity across its fleet*, effective this August.

Customers travelling on Cathay Pacific flights will enjoy the airline’s state-of-the-art IFE system and high-speed Wi-Fi in every cabin on every route.

Photo credit: Cathay Group.

Cathay Pacific General Manager Customer Experience Design Guillaume Vivet said: “This significant milestone reflects Cathay Pacific’s long-standing commitment to and leadership in innovation and customer-centric design. We understand the importance our customers place on having access to top-notch entertainment and reliable connectivity when they travel. Whether for business or leisure, our customers will soon have access to award-winning entertainment and unparalleled connectivity onboard all of our flights, making their journeys as memorable as their destinations.”

Since introducing seatback IFE in 1992, Cathay Pacific has invested in inflight digital innovations to enhance the customer experience. The airline’s commitment to excellence was further solidified this year when it introduced 4K HDR, offering 4K ultra-high-definition screens and a broader colour range inflight to create a more immersive, enjoyable and intuitive viewing experience.

Cathay Pacific customers can enjoy a carefully curated IFE library with exclusive branded content. Furthermore, those travelling in First or Business class and Cathay Diamond members can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi services on Cathay Pacific’s flights.

* Complimentary Wi-Fi in first or business class and for Cathay Diamond members