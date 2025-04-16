BANGKOK, 16 April 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), is set to launch three capacity-building programmes in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The programmes aim to strengthen the digital capabilities of tourism small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and STB staff.

These programmes, building on the success of one of the world’s first comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programmes for tourism SMEs, which concluded in Sarawak in November 2024, will take place this week in Miri and Kuching.

“PATA’s commitment to authoritative capacity building, particularly in AI, is rooted in our international perspective,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “Governments partnering with PATA gain access to a global network and a proven track record. Sarawak Tourism Board’s strategic investment demonstrates how this collaboration translates to tangible impact, empowering their stakeholders to lead the future of tourism, not just within their region, but within the international arena.”

The first programme expands upon the “AI-Driven Transformation: Empowering Sarawak’s Tourism SMEs” training held in Kuching last year. This time, the training will be hosted in Miri, a vibrant coastal city and key tourism hub in the northern part of the state. It serves as the gateway to the Twin UNESCO sites, Gunung Mulu National Park and Niah National Park. This introductory-level AI training will equip local tourism businesses with the foundational knowledge required to embrace AI technologies and drive digital transformation.

“The Sarawak Tourism Board, in collaboration with PATA, in this meaningful and cutting-edge AI training program is timely,” said STB CEO Madam Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “This partnership equips our stakeholders with the essential knowledge, new ideas, and tools needed to thrive in the future of tourism. PATA’s ability to provide expertise validates their crucial role in capacity building on the international stage, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative and meaningful initiative.”

Following the Miri training, PATA will head to Kuching to deliver “Understanding OTAs, Taking Ownership”, a session designed for tourism SMEs who participated in the 2024 AI training. This session will guide businesses on effectively leveraging Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) to improve visibility, optimise content, and refine pricing strategies. As OTAs play an increasingly dominant role in global tourism distribution, understanding their structures, ranking algorithms, and marketing tools is essential for SMEs to enhance competitiveness and drive bookings.

PATA will also conduct “AI Essentials for Destination Management: Unlocking the Future of Tourism”, a training for STB staff covering AI’s role in destination management. The session will explore AI applications in marketing, data analytics, visitor engagement, and operational efficiency. As destinations worldwide navigate rapid technological advancements, investing in AI knowledge and digital skills is essential for long-term resilience. This training reflects PATA’s commitment to supporting its members, such as STB, in adopting innovative solutions that future-proof their tourism strategies and strengthen their role in the global travel ecosystem.

These programmes align with PATA’s Strategy 2030, which prioritises digital transformation, sustainable tourism, and SME empowerment across the Asia Pacific region. By equipping Sarawak’s tourism businesses and DMO staff with practical AI knowledge and a deeper understanding of digital tools, PATA and STB continue to build a more sustainable, innovative, and competitive tourism sector.

For more information about the training programmes, please contact PATA at [email protected].

About PATA

Founded in 1951, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership association that catalyses the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region. The Association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research, and innovative events to its member organisations, which include government, state and city tourism bodies; international airlines and airports; hospitality organisations and educational institutions; and youth members worldwide.