Agoda’s tips on stargazing in Asia

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda invites travellers to reach for the stars with its curated list of Asia’s most dazzling stargazing destinations.

With celestial events like the Lyrid meteor shower (peaking 23 April), the Eta Aquarids (5 to 6 May), and the Strawberry Moon (3 June), the night skies are putting on a show to remember this season.

Agoda handpicked the top spots across Asia, from volcanic islands to serene highlands that promise a celestial experience.

Jeju, South Korea

Jeju’s Hallasan National Park is a stargazer’s dream, offering crystal-clear skies and minimal light pollution. The volcanic island’s serene landscapes make it an ideal spot for camping under the stars. Guided stargazing tours are available to ensure travellers don’t miss a single shooting star. Beyond stargazing, Jeju offers breathtaking natural attractions like the Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak) and the Manjanggul Lava Tube, making it a paradise for nature lovers.

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan

Nestled at the base of Mount Fuji, Fujikawaguchiko offers breathtaking views of the night sky. The area’s observatories and stargazing events make it a hotspot for astronomy enthusiasts. On clear nights, the Milky Way feels close enough to touch. During the day, visitors can explore the iconic Chureito Pagoda, take a leisurely boat ride on Lake Kawaguchi, or enjoy the region’s onsens (hot springs) to unwind after a night of stargazing.

Dalat, Vietnam

Known as the “City of Eternal Spring,” Dalat’s cool climate and high altitude provide perfect conditions for stargazing. The Langbiang Plateau is a favourite among locals and tourists alike, offering panoramic views of the constellations. Dalat’s charm extends beyond the stars, with its French colonial architecture, vibrant flower gardens, and the serene Tuyen Lam Lake. Adventure seekers can also enjoy canyoning and trekking in the surrounding hills.

Nantou, Taiwan

Home to Hehuanshan, one of Taiwan’s highest peaks, Nantou is a stargazing haven. The area’s low light pollution and high elevation make it a prime location for spotting constellations and even the occasional meteor shower. Visitors can also explore Sun Moon Lake, a picturesque destination perfect for cycling and boating, as well as Nantou’s charming tea plantations.

Khao Yai, Thailand

Khao Yai National Park is not just for wildlife enthusiasts—it’s also a stargazing paradise. The park’s remote location ensures dark skies, perfect for catching a glimpse of the Milky Way. During the day, visitors can explore the park’s waterfalls, hiking trails, and diverse wildlife, including elephants and gibbons. Nearby vineyards and farm-to-table restaurants make Khao Yai a well-rounded destination for nature and food lovers alike.

Cameron Highlands, Malaysia

Famous for its tea plantations, Cameron Highlands also offers some of the best stargazing in Malaysia. The cool, clear nights are perfect for spotting constellations. Visitors can also enjoy strawberry picking, exploring mossy forests, and visiting the region’s vibrant markets. The highlands’ colonial-style accommodations add a touch of charm to any stay.

Palawan, Philippines

Palawan’s remote beaches provide an unparalleled stargazing experience. With little to no light pollution, the night sky comes alive with stars. El Nido and Coron are particularly popular for their breathtaking celestial views. By day, travellers can explore Palawan’s limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons, and vibrant coral reefs. The island’s laid-back vibe and fresh seafood make it a must-visit destination.

Lombok, Indonesia

Lombok’s Mount Rinjani is a favourite among stargazers, offering a unique vantage point for observing the night sky. The island’s clear skies and tranquil environment make it ideal for watching meteor showers or simply marvelling at the constellations. Beyond stargazing, Lombok boasts pristine beaches, traditional Sasak villages, and the stunning Gili Islands, perfect for snorkelling and diving.

Coorg, India

Known for its coffee plantations, Coorg also offers some of the darkest skies in India, making it a haven for stargazing enthusiasts. The region’s high altitude and clear nights provide an excellent opportunity to spot constellations and meteor showers like the Lyrids. During the day, visitors can explore Coorg’s lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and wildlife sanctuaries.

(Source: Agoda)