Take a sip of Magical Taiwan

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2025: To tap Singapore’s summer outbound travel peak season, the Taiwan Tourism Administration is partnering with 31 organisations specialising in travel to Taiwan to host the Taiwan Travel Fair from 25 to 27 April at Marina Square in Singapore.

Participants include airlines, hotels, leisure farms, amusement parks, tourism associations, and seven major travel agencies — ASA Holiday, Chan Brothers Travel, CTC Travel, EU Holidays, Hong Thai Travel, Nam Ho Travel, and WTS Travel.

The event will showcase Taiwan’s trending travel attractions, including forest railways, island beaches, family-friendly theme parks, and leisure farms, encouraging Singaporean travellers to discover new ways to explore Taiwan year-round.

Building on the positive reception from the past three years, the Taiwan Travel Fair has received enthusiastic feedback, drawing thousands of local visitors seeking holiday bargains in Taiwan.

This year’s Taiwan Travel Fair brings even more exciting news — a special bonus offer under the “Taiwan the Lucky Land” campaign. In addition to the existing prizes, exclusive rewards have been introduced for Singaporean travellers. By registering their trip 1 to 7 days before arriving in Taiwan, they can win TWD5,000. With Taiwan’s user-friendly transportation system, visitors can travel around using the “TAIWAN PASS,” which integrates Taiwan High-Speed Rail (HSR), Railway, MRT systems, Tour Buses, Tourist Shuttle services, and take advantage of special “buy-one-get-one-free” HSR ticket offers, making travel across Taiwan more convenient than ever.

This year’s fair theme, “Take a Sip of Taiwan,” highlights the vibrant colours of Taiwan’s tourism branding 3.0 campaign. During the three-day event, the renowned Taiwanese circus troupe Eye Catching Circus will present live performances titled “Island Passages” blending acrobatics, juggling, dance, and theatre to bring Taiwan’s ecology, culture, cuisine, and lifestyle vividly to life, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for Singaporean audiences. Additionally, the fair will feature DIY workshops where visitors can paint beer glasses and craft leather OhBear cardholders, offering a fun, hands-on way to learn about Taiwan’s unique travel experiences—perfect for family travellers.

Following the fair, over 100 tourism industry representatives from Taiwan and Singapore will participate in a B2B Taiwan Tourism Workshop on 28 April at Hilton Orchard Singapore. The workshop will share Taiwan’s latest tourism updates and promotional offers, provide one-on-one business matchmaking opportunities, and feature a lucky draw for Singapore-Taiwan round-trip flight tickets to encourage Singaporean partners to visit Taiwan and develop new travel packages. This collaborative effort aims to boost visitor numbers from Singapore to Taiwan, reaching new peaks in 2025.

In addition to the Taiwan Travel Fair campaign at Marina Square, Singapore’s MRT, buses, and taxis will showcase Taiwan’s stunning scenery and culinary delights with eye-catching display ads.

Taiwan Travel Fair 2025

Date: 25 to 27 April 2025

Time: 1100 to 1900

Venue: Central Atrium, Marina Square

Target Audience: Free admission to the general public

Taiwan Tourism Workshop 2025

Date: 28 April 2025

Time: 1325 to 1630

Venue: Hilton Orchard Singapore

Target Audience: Taiwan and Singapore travel industry professionals (Invited only)

(Source: Taiwan Tourism Administration Singapore Office)