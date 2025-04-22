Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection debuts brand campaign

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2025: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a luxury yachting experience, is unveiling its new global brand campaign, ‘Unlike the Rest,’ ahead of the launch of its third superyacht, Luminara, in July 2025.

“At the heart of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is a vision to create truly extraordinary experiences that evoke wonder and enrich the traveller’s journey,” said The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection President and Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Fara. “As this campaign beautifully captures, travel is a deeply personal and inspirational journey, with boundless possibilities amplified on every voyage with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.”

Photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Following the unveiling of Evrima in October 2022 and Ilma in September 2024, the launch of its third superyacht, Luminara, in July 2025, continues the group’s growth in the ultra-luxury cruise space.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection offers voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, and Alaska.

The collection’s inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private ocean-view terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests.

The second superyacht, Ilma, debuted in September 2024. It spans 790 feet and offers 224 accommodations for up to 448 guests.

Luminara, slated to debut in July 2025, will continue this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbours.