Wego partners with Waves for yachting experiences

DUBAI, UAE, 18 March 2025: Wego, a leading travel app and online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its partnership with Waves, an experience app and aggregator that connects users with yachts and chalets.

This collaboration brings a luxury experience to travellers looking to explore coastlines and enjoy water activities,

Waves yacht.

Wego customers can now easily book family-friendly yacht trips ranging from two to six hours, accommodating an average of 25 guests for bespoke journeys across Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, and Qatar. Whether it’s a tranquil coastal escape or an adventurous boating experience, Wego and Waves offer the setting for unforgettable moments at sea.

Waves CEO Abdul Rahman Al Saadoon added: “By integrating Waves with Wego, we are bringing our world-class yacht experiences to a broader audience. This partnership represents our commitment to redefining travel by seamlessly connecting land and sea.”

Waves has established itself as a regional leader, beginning its journey in Kuwait before expanding to Qatar during the World Cup and further into Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

Wego Chief Business Officer Mamoun Hmidan said: ” This partnership enhances our mission of providing travellers with hassle-free travel options that go beyond conventional tourism.”

Travellers can now access Waves’ premium yacht rental services through Wego’s platform, allowing for seamless reservations.