Vietnam eases visa-free entry

HANOI, 18 March 2025: Vietnam waivers visas for citizens from 12 countries from 15 March 2025 until 14 March 2028, according to a press statement released last week by the Vietnam Government Portal.

Nationals from the following countries are eligible for visa exemption: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

In addition, Vietnam has waived visas for tourists from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. The exemption became active on 1 March and remains until 31 December 2025.

“The recently issued resolution states that citizens of these countries will be exempted from visas for a temporary stay period of 45 days from the date of entry, regardless of passport type and purpose of entry, if they fully meet the entry conditions as prescribed by the country’s laws.”

The government opened e-visa to citizens from 80 countries on 1 July 2020.

Eligible nations and territories: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Iceland, Austria, Poland, Belarus, Belgium, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Chile, Colombia, India, Czech Republic, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Croatia, Cuba, Denmark, Cyprus, Timor Leste, Estonia, Georgia, Republic of Korea, United States of America, Hungary, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Russia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Micronesia, Malta, Macedonia, Mexico, Myanmar, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nauru, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Palau, Panama, Finland, France, Fiji, Philippines, Marshall Islands, Salomons Islands, Romania, Western Samoa, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, China (including Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR passport holders, not apply to Chinese e-passport holders), Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Visitors with e-visas can enter Vietnam at eight international airports, land at 16 international border gates, or arrive by sea at 13 ports across the country.

Favourable visa policies and stronger tourism promotion programmes contribute to drawing more foreign visitors to the Southeast Asian country. Last year, around 17.5 million foreign tourists travelled to the country.

The nation welcomed nearly 4 million international tourists in the first two months of 2025, a 30.2% year-on-year increase. China topped the source markets with 956,00 visitors, making up 27.7%. South Korea came second with 885,000 visitors, followed by Taiwan (China), the US, Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, and Russia.

The government aims to attract 22 to 23 million international tourists this year, surpassing the pre-pandemic levels.

(Source: Vietnam Government Portal)