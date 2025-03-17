Trip.com gains access to MHupgrade directly

SINGAPORE, 18 March 2025: Trip.com announced Monday its partnership with national carrier Malaysia Airlines to enhance the travel experience for passengers.

Through this collaboration, Trip.com becomes the first third-party platform to integrate the ‘MHupgrade’ programme, previously available only on the Malaysia Airlines website, offering travellers a seamless way to access upgrade opportunities.

You can customise your travel on Malaysia Airlines by changing your comfort level on board through different travel classes via MHupgrades.

MHupgrade offers eligible economy class or business class ticket holders the opportunity to place an offer to upgrade to the next cabin class. By integrating this feature, users who book Malaysia Airlines flights on Trip.com can now conveniently access and enjoy premium travel experiences with greater ease and flexibility.

Trip.com Group Associate Vice President CT Ooi said: “We are thrilled to partner with Malaysia Airlines to bring the MHupgrade service to our customers. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhancing the travel experience by providing more options and greater convenience to our users and is also a testament to the trust that our partners, such as Malaysia Airlines, have in us to build innovative new products together.”

Malaysia Airlines sees this partnership as an opportunity to reach a broader audience and provide more passengers with the chance to experience the exceptional service of its premium cabins.

Malaysia Aviation Group, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said: “This strategic partnership will enable us to offer our valued passengers with an elevated travel experience with our signature Malaysian Hospitality while expanding our presence in the global market through a trusted partner in Trip.com.”

The integration of MHupgrade on Trip.com went live at 1400 Singapore/Malaysia Time (UTC/GMT +8) Monday, providing passengers with a seamless and user-friendly process to bid for upgrades – including on the recently introduced A330neo.

Demand for premium cabin flight bookings has been rising. In 2024, bookings for business class seats and above on Trip.com saw three-digit growth compared to the year before, underscoring travellers’ increased willingness to spend more for added comfort and luxury on their trips.